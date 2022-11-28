Home Entertainment Hindi

'Padavi Poorva' gets a year-end release

Published: 28th November 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Padavi Poorva'

By Express News Service

Hariprasad Jayanna’s debut directorial, 'Padavi Poorva', gets a release date. The college drama, which is jointly backed by Yogaraj Cinemas and Ravi Shamanur Films, is all set to hit the theatres on December 30 along with Dhananjay’s Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda.

Padavi Poorva, which has been creating a buzz through the Friendship Song, has Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish and Yasha Shivakumar playing the leads. Sharath Lohitashwa, Rangayana Raghu, and Nataraj Bhat of Rama Rama Re fame appear in pivotal characters.

The film also has a bunch of actors like Yogaraj Bhatt, Aditi Prabhudeva, Divya Uruduga, Prabhu Mundkur, and Sri Mahadev in cameos.  With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje, Padavi Poorva has Yogaraj Bhat writing the lyrics, and music by Arjun Janya.

