Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' wins Documentary Feature prize at 32nd Gotham Awards

"All That Breathes" revolves around two brothers and the birds they try to rescue from the smog-filled city of Delhi they live in.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes'

By Express News Service

Indian filmmaker and scholar Shaunak Sen's documentary on environmental issues, "All That Breathes" has bagged the Documentary Feature prize at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, reports Variety.

"All That Breathes" revolves around two brothers and the birds they try to rescue from the smog-filled city of Delhi they live in. The documentary had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 in January this year. It bagged the Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Documentary Competition.

"All That Breathes" was also selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 under the special screening section. It subsequently won the Golden Eye award for best documentary.

Produced by Shaunak along with Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, the documentary is in Hindi. The documentary competed with other nominees, including "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "I Didn’t See You There", "The Territory", and "What We Leave Behind".

(This article originally appeared on CinemaExpress.com)

