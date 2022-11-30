Kangana Ranaut to star in P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut is said to play the titular role in the upcoming sequel Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by P Vasu.

The film’s prequel was released in 2005 and starred Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara, among others. It was the Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and was remade in several Indian languages.

According to IANS, Kangana will be essaying the role of a dancer in a king’s court. The sequel will have Raghava Lawrence play the male lead, with costumes designed by Neeta Lulla.

"To create a character who is the epitome of grace, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me, that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I'm very excited to be working again with Kangana on this project, her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in Chandramukhi 2,” the costume designer was quoted as saying.

As per the report, Kangana will begin shooting for the film in the first week of December. While she is also working on her second directorial Emergency, the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will start in January. The film is expected to be dubbed and released in several South Indian languages.

