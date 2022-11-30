Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut to star in P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

Kangana Ranaut is said to play the titular role in the upcoming sequel Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by P Vasu.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut is said to play the titular role in the upcoming sequel Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by P Vasu.

The film’s prequel was released in 2005 and starred Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara, among others. It was the Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and was remade in several Indian languages.

According to IANS, Kangana will be essaying the role of a dancer in a king’s court. The sequel will have Raghava Lawrence play the male lead, with costumes designed by Neeta Lulla.

"To create a character who is the epitome of grace, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me, that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I'm very excited to be working again with Kangana on this project, her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in Chandramukhi 2,” the costume designer was quoted as saying.

As per the report, Kangana will begin shooting for the film in the first week of December. While she is also working on her second directorial Emergency, the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will start in January. The film is expected to be dubbed and released in several South Indian languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Chandramukhi 2 P Vasu
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp