Asha Parek receives Dada Saheb Phalke award: ‘Just a day before my 80th birthday’

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, 79 was presented the Dada Saheb Phalke award by President Droupadi Murmu during the 68th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Published: 01st October 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu presents Dadasaheb Phalke Award to film actor Asha Parekh during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was on Friday honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

Asha, 79, was presented the award by President Droupadi Murmu during the 68th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The actor said she is grateful to receive the prestigious award a day before her 80th birthday.

“It is a huge honour to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday.

This is the best honour I could get from the Government of India. I would like to thank the jury for the recognition that they have bestowed upon me, my long journey and fulfilling the journey in the film industry,” said Asha, who is the recipient of the award for the year 2020.

Describing the Indian film industry as the “best place” to be in, the actor said she continues to be attached to the movies in her own small way even after 60 years.

“Our film industry is the best place to be in. And I would like to suggest to the youngsters who are in this industry to have perseverance, determination, discipline, and to be grounded, and I congratulate all the awardees tonight,” she added.

The five-member Dada Saheb Phalke Award committee — comprising Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Udit Narayan, and TS Nagabharana — selected Asha Parekh for the honour.

Parekh, whose stardom was at par with male contemporaries Rajesh Khanna, Rajendra Kumar and Manoj Kumar in the 1960s-1970s, started her acting career at the age of 10 with the 1952 film Aasmaan.

In a career spanning over five decades, she starred in over 95 films that include titles such as Dil Deke DekhoKati PatangTeesri ManzilBaharon Ke SapnePyar Ka Mausam, and Caravan.

Asha Parekh made a foray into films as a child artist with 1952’s Aasmaan and went on to star in Bimal Roy’s Baap Beti two years later. The actor made her debut as a leading lady in Nasir Hussain’s 1959 movie Dil Deke Dekho, opposite Shammi Kapoor.

A director and producer as well, Parekh has helmed the acclaimed TV drama Kora Kagaz that aired in the late 1990s.

The screen legend was also the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). She served from 1998-2001. The actor came out with her autobiography, The Hit Girl, co-written by film critic Khalid Mohamed, in 2017.

She was also honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the country, in 1992.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

