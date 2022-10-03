Home Entertainment Hindi

'Goodbye' makers announce Rs 150 ticket price on opening day 

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its official Twitter page in which Big B is seen making the announcement.

Published: 03rd October 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming family drama 'Goodbye'

Poster of the upcoming family drama 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The ticket price of the upcoming family drama "Goodbye" has been capped at Rs 150 on its release day, the makers said on Monday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film is slated to hit the theatres on Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its official Twitter page in which Big B is seen making the announcement.

"Our film 'Goodbye' is arriving at a cinema hall near you on October 7. We have decided that on October 7 the ticket for 'Goodbye' will be special. The ticket will be available at Rs 150.

So, please go and watch the film at a nearby theatre with your family. See you there!" the 79-year-old megastar said in the clip.

Also starring Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan, "Goodbye" explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of life amid death.

Previously, Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" offered the film's tickets at Rs 100 during the Navratri festival, days after the National Cinema Day, when tickets for every movie were available at a "celebratory admission price" of Rs 75 at over 4,000 screens across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna Goodbye opening day Ticket Price
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp