Home Entertainment Hindi

Randeep Hooda begins filming Savarkar biopic 

The shooting has started for "SwatantryaVeer Savarkar," a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film.

Published: 03rd October 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for "SwatantryaVeer Savarkar," a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was previously attached to direct the film.

The actor, known for movies such as "Highway," "Sarbjit," and "Sultan," took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming film is a "special moment" for him.

"Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar.

"The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary @directorsamkhan," Hooda wrote alongside pictures from the set.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Hooda biopic SwatantryaVeer Savarkar
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp