Randeep Hooda begins filming Savarkar biopic 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for "SwatantryaVeer Savarkar," a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was previously attached to direct the film.

The actor, known for movies such as "Highway," "Sarbjit," and "Sultan," took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming film is a "special moment" for him.

"The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary @directorsamkhan," Hooda wrote alongside pictures from the set.

