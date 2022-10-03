Salman Khan: Ram Charan will make a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan recently revealed that Ram Charan will be making a cameo appearance in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apart from Salman, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Salman made the announcement about Ram Charan’s cameo at the trailer launch of Chiranjeevi’s God Father in Mumbai.

Salman, who will be seen in a cameo in God Father, said he was shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Hyderabad with Venkatesh when Ram Charan met him and said that he wanted to be in the same frame as Salman and Venkatesh.

Salman said that initially, he thought the actor was joking.

“So, we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky (Venkatesh) was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow.

Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here.’ I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” Salman said at the God Father trailer launch, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film directed by Farhad Samji. It is produced by Salman Khan Films. Salman shared a teaser and title logo of the film last month.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

