Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Randeep Hooda’s 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' starts rolling

We had earlier reported that actor Randeep Hooda was set to star in the biopic of Hindutva ideologue, VD Savarkar, titled SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.

Published: 04th October 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Randeep Hooda was set to star in the biopic of Hindutva ideologue, VD Savarkar, titled SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. While Mahesh Manjrekar was initially announced as the film’s director, it was later announced that Randeep would take over the mantle and make his directorial debut with the biopic. 

The actor took to social media to announce that the film has now gone on floors, and called it a ‘special moment.’ “The film is slated to release on 26th May 2023 on the occasion of Veer Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary,” wrote the actor, who also shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. 

Produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi, and co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep. In a statement, Anand said, “Our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud.” Sharing the sentiment, Sandeep said that he was “privileged and honoured” to back this film. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar will be shot in Maharashtra and London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Hooda VD Savarkar SwatantryaVeer Savarkar Mahesh Manjrekar
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp