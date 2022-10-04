Actor Randeep Hooda’s 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' starts rolling

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Randeep Hooda was set to star in the biopic of Hindutva ideologue, VD Savarkar, titled SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. While Mahesh Manjrekar was initially announced as the film’s director, it was later announced that Randeep would take over the mantle and make his directorial debut with the biopic. The actor took to social media to announce that the film has now gone on floors, and called it a ‘special moment.’ “The film is slated to release on 26th May 2023 on the occasion of Veer Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary,” wrote the actor, who also shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. Produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi, and co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep. In a statement, Anand said, “Our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud.” Sharing the sentiment, Sandeep said that he was “privileged and honoured” to back this film. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar will be shot in Maharashtra and London.