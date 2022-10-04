Home Entertainment Hindi

Revathy’s directorial comeback 'Salaam Venky' to hit theatres in December

Salaam Venky, the upcoming film starring Kajol, is set to release on December 9, the makers announced on social media on Monday.

Published: 04th October 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kajol headlines the film, which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah

By Express News Service

The upcoming film is helmed by actor Revathy, who is marking her directorial comeback after 12 years since she last made a segment from Hindi anthology Mumbai Cutting in 2010. Salaam Venky was earlier called as The Last Hurrah and will narrate the tale of a courageous mother who fought against the most difficult situations. 

The film is inspired by a true story of a mother’s strength. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios. While Mithoon is composing the music, the film is shot by Ravi Varman. 

Sameer Arora has worked on the screenplay and story adaption, while Kausar Munir handled the dialogues and additional screenplay.
 

Comments

