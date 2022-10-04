Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay Varma wraps 'Mirzapur 3': Delighted to work with the team again

Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, shared the news about the completion of the shoot of 'Mirzapur 3' on Instagram.

Published: 04th October 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Varma

Indian actor Vijay Varma. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday said he has finished filming for the third season popular series 'Mirzapur.'

The Prime Video crime drama show revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, shared the news about the completion of the shoot of 'Mirzapur 3' on Instagram.

"Season wrap for me! #Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh," the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

Varma was recently seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah for which he received a lot of positive response from audiences for his performance as the alcoholic husband, Hamza Shaikh.

In 'Mirzapur', seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi stars as the ruthless mafia don and fan favourite Kaleen Bhaiyaa, Dugal as his wife Beena Tripathi, Divyenndu as his son Munna and Ali Fazal as a gangster Guddu Pandit.

The much-anticipated season is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai.

The show is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirzapur season 3 TV series crime drama Prime Video Pankaj Tripathi Farhan Akhtar Vijay Varma
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp