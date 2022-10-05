Home Entertainment Hindi

Adipurush director Om Raut responds to trolling over VFX: "The film is made for the big screen"

Due to its ‘poor’ VFX and ‘inappropriate portrayal of gods,’ netizens are trolling the film on social media.

Published: 05th October 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Adipurush poster.

Poster of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is facing heavy backlash on social media. Due to its ‘poor’ VFX and ‘inappropriate portrayal of gods,’ different sections of netizens are trolling the film.

In an interview with The Indian Express, director Om Raut, who earlier made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, said he felt disheartened because of the comments.

"I was disheartened for sure. Not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone,” he said.

He further mentioned: "That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he will take legal action against the makers of the film if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the ‘wrong’ way are not removed.

As per a report, the minister claimed that the dresses and looks of the deities are not correctly depicted in the film.

Adipurush, which features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as the Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in several languages.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adipurush teaser Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Om Raut troll
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp