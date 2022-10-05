Adipurush director Om Raut responds to trolling over VFX: "The film is made for the big screen"

By Express News Service

The teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is facing heavy backlash on social media. Due to its ‘poor’ VFX and ‘inappropriate portrayal of gods,’ different sections of netizens are trolling the film.

In an interview with The Indian Express, director Om Raut, who earlier made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, said he felt disheartened because of the comments.

"I was disheartened for sure. Not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone,” he said.

He further mentioned: "That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he will take legal action against the makers of the film if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the ‘wrong’ way are not removed.

As per a report, the minister claimed that the dresses and looks of the deities are not correctly depicted in the film.

Adipurush, which features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as the Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in several languages.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

