Sara Ali Khan to star in Amazon original movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan is set to play the lead role in the Amazon original film, "Ae Watan Mere Watan," Bollywood star Varun Dhawan announced on Tuesday.

Varun, who has joined hands with the streaming platform as #PrimeBae and will be announcing their upcoming projects, said that Sara will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama.

It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

The film will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re" with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

