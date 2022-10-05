Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan to star in Amazon original movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' 

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan said that Sara will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Published: 05th October 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan is set to play the lead role in the Amazon original film, "Ae Watan Mere Watan," Bollywood star Varun Dhawan announced on Tuesday.

Varun, who has joined hands with the streaming platform as #PrimeBae and will be announcing their upcoming projects, said that Sara will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama.

It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

The film will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re" with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Amazon original Varun Dhawan Quit India Movement thriller drama Karan Johar Quit India Movement
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp