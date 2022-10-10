Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan's character poster from 'Uunchai' out

Now out, the poster presents two different versions of Big B's character in Uunchai.

Published: 10th October 2022

Poster of Amitabh Bachchan's recent film 'Uunchai' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations were kickstarted by Dharmendra as he wished Big B ahead of his character poster launch from Uunchai

"Amit , love you. I got a news from Rajshri Productions that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best," Dharmendra tweeted. 

Now out, the poster presents two different versions of Big B's character in Uunchai. In one image, he's seen in a suave avatar in a glamorous world. Meanwhile, a contrasting image shows his character with snow-burned skin, amidst icy mountains, looking up with hope and ambition in his eyes.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The leading trio is joined by Sarika, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in the cast. 

Described as a visual spectacle with an unforgettable journey of friendship, Uunchai releases in theatres on November 11, 2022.

