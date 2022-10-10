Home Entertainment Hindi

Filming of Fahadh-Pawan's Dhoomam begins

We had recently reported that Kannnada filmmaker Pawan Kumar will be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali for a multilingual project titled Dhoomam.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Team Dhoomam

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar will be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali for a multilingual project titled Dhoomam.

The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films was official launched with a formal muhurath ceremony on Sunday, which saw the film's primary cast and crew in attendance.

There are reports stating that Dhoomam is revival of Pawan Kumar's long-delayed project, C10H14N2 (Nicotine), but there has been no official word on it yet.

Pawan's frequent collaborator Poornachandra Tejaswi will be composing the music for the film while Preetha Jayaraman will handle the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kumar Fahadh Faasil Dhoomam
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp