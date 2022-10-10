Filming of Fahadh-Pawan's Dhoomam begins

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar will be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali for a multilingual project titled Dhoomam.

The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films was official launched with a formal muhurath ceremony on Sunday, which saw the film's primary cast and crew in attendance.

There are reports stating that Dhoomam is revival of Pawan Kumar's long-delayed project, C10H14N2 (Nicotine), but there has been no official word on it yet.

Pawan's frequent collaborator Poornachandra Tejaswi will be composing the music for the film while Preetha Jayaraman will handle the cinematography.

