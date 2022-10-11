Home Entertainment Hindi

Aye Zindagi is dedicated to the medical fraternity: Revathi

As Aye Zindagi is all set to release in the theatres on October 14, actor Revathi announced that the upcoming film is dedicated to the medical fraternity.

Published: 11th October 2022

By Express News Service

As Aye Zindagi is all set to release in the theatres on October 14, actor Revathi announced that the upcoming film is dedicated to the medical fraternity. In a video statement, she said, “In my career, I have done roles that you could call heroes.

But in the last couple of years, I have witnessed the real heroes in our lives—medical fraternity, doctors, nurses, ward boys and ambulance drivers-- without them, we would not have gone past these toughest years of our lives. Aye Zindagi is based on an incredible true story, and I am sure that you will have a fulfilling experience.”

Directed by debutant Anirban, the film is produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films. The film follows Vinay (Satyajeet), a 26-year-old suffering from Liver Cirrhosis. Revathi plays the role of a grave counsellor.

The story explores the journey of Vinay and the people associated with him as they try to find a donor for successful organ transplantation. Inspired by true events, the film explores themes like love, healing and hope. The film also stars Indu Thampy, Hemant Kher, Shrikant Verma, and Mahesh Sharma.

