'Goodbye' team celebrates Big B's birthday with special song

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of the recently released film 'Goodbye', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati, released a special song wishing veteran megastar Big B on his birthday.



The song titled 'Happy Birthday', features colourful visuals of the cast and crew.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen making a grand entry much like how he did in the song 'My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves' from the Manmohan Desai classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. The film's director Vikas Bahl also makes an appearance in the special video.

Aao manaye papa ka janamdin in the #Goodbye style! @SrBachchan sirrr sending the heartiest 80th birthday wishes your way with this song! #HappyBirthday song out now https://t.co/q13SBYRRf7



Family ke saath zaroor dekhiye #Goodbye in cinemas today at ₹80/- pic.twitter.com/kZWUaEFce1 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2022

The song is interspersed with the visuals from the film as well where the characters can be seen celebrating Bachchan's screen avatar's birthday in the film.



'Goodbye', which was released in cinemas on October 7, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family headed by Big B's character deals with grief after his wife (played by Neena Gupta) passes away.

