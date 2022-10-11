Home Entertainment Hindi

'Goodbye' team celebrates Big B's birthday with special song

The song titled 'Happy Birthday', features colourful visuals of the cast and crew.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the Happy Birthday song in 'Goodbye' featuring Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | Twitter/ Rashmika Mandanna)

A screengrab from the Happy Birthday song in 'Goodbye' featuring Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | Twitter/ Rashmika Mandanna)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of the recently released film 'Goodbye', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati, released a special song wishing veteran megastar Big B on his birthday.

The song titled 'Happy Birthday', features colourful visuals of the cast and crew.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen making a grand entry much like how he did in the song 'My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves' from the Manmohan Desai classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. The film's director Vikas Bahl also makes an appearance in the special video.

The song is interspersed with the visuals from the film as well where the characters can be seen celebrating Bachchan's screen avatar's birthday in the film.

'Goodbye', which was released in cinemas on October 7, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family headed by Big B's character deals with grief after his wife (played by Neena Gupta) passes away. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birthday Amitabh Bachchan's birthday Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna Neena Gupta Goodbye
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp