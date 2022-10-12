Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to have a cameo in Double XL

By Express News Service

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen in a special appearance in Double XL. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as two plus-sized women seeking their dreams while challenging societal stereotypes.

Talking about his role, Shikhar says, “When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

