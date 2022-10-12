Netflix to premiere Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling' on Nov 11

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vasan Bala's next directorial venture "Monica, O My Darling" is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The dark comedy-drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

"Monica O My Darling premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India posted on Twitter.

Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it



Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022

The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the 'Ray' anthology from Netflix.

Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on 'The White Tiger', while Apte has starred in their projects 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories".

The first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

MUMBAI: Vasan Bala's next directorial venture "Monica, O My Darling" is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy-drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. "Monica O My Darling premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India posted on Twitter. Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022 The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the 'Ray' anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on 'The White Tiger', while Apte has starred in their projects 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories". The first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.