Netflix to premiere Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling' on Nov 11

The dark comedy-drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

Cast of Monica, O My Darling ( YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vasan Bala's next directorial venture "Monica, O My Darling" is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

"Monica O My Darling premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India posted on Twitter.

The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the 'Ray' anthology from Netflix.

Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on 'The White Tiger', while Apte has starred in their projects 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories".

The first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

