Not looking to settle scores with Sajid: Sherlyn Chopra

She has clarified that she just wants to make her voice heard along with several other women, who are the victims of Sajid's alleged sexual misconduct.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra. (Photo | .facebook.com/SherlynChopraOfficial/)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and celebrity Sherlyn Chopra is miffed with the makers of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' for including film director Sajid Khan, who was embroiled in the #MeToo controversy in India, back in 2018.

However, she has clarified that she just wants to make her voice heard along with several other women, who are the victims of Sajid's alleged sexual misconduct.

During a media interaction at her Juhu home in Mumbai, Sherlyn told reporters, "I'm not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan."

She further mentioned that she would like to go to the 'Bigg Boss' house not as a contestant but just for a day to have a face-off with Sajid Khan so that she could bring the truth to light on national television.

"I'm waiting for 'Bigg Boss' makers to call me and the women who are Sajid's victims, to the reality show just for just one day. I'll come on national television and face him and ask him to flash his private parts for the camera, we will then give a rating to him on national television, as he requested me for the same several years back when I went to his place for a narration," she added.

