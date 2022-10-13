Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Drishyam 2 out

By Express News Service

The first look of Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Thursday.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in titular roles. Ajay recently revealed Tabu’s first look from the film.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 Drishyam. Both films are remakes of Malayalam originals starring Mohanlal.

The new poster shows Akshaye, in a blue suit, moving pawn pieces on a chess board. The actor is a new entrant to the Drishyam franchise.

The first part dealt with how Meera M Deshmukh, Goa’s top cop, arrests Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar and his family on the suspicion that they were involved in her son’s murder.

Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The first look of Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Thursday. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in titular roles. Ajay recently revealed Tabu’s first look from the film. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 Drishyam. Both films are remakes of Malayalam originals starring Mohanlal. The new poster shows Akshaye, in a blue suit, moving pawn pieces on a chess board. The actor is a new entrant to the Drishyam franchise. The first part dealt with how Meera M Deshmukh, Goa’s top cop, arrests Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar and his family on the suspicion that they were involved in her son’s murder. Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)