Akshaye Khanna’s first look from Drishyam 2 out

The new poster shows Akshaye, in a blue suit, moving pawn pieces on a chess board. The actor is a new entrant to the Drishyam franchise.

Published: 13th October 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Akshaye Khanna's first look poster for the upcoming Hindi film, 'Drishyam 2'

By Express News Service

The first look of Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Thursday.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in titular roles. Ajay recently revealed Tabu’s first look from the film.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 Drishyam. Both films are remakes of Malayalam originals starring Mohanlal.

The new poster shows Akshaye, in a blue suit, moving pawn pieces on a chess board. The actor is a new entrant to the Drishyam franchise.

The first part dealt with how Meera M Deshmukh, Goa’s top cop, arrests Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar and his family on the suspicion that they were involved in her son’s murder.

Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18.

