Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' tickets priced at Rs 100 on opening day

Set to release on Friday, the espionage-thriller is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, known for films like 'Te3n' and 'The Girl on the Train'.

Published: 13th October 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Code Name Tiranga (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The ticket prices for actor Parineeti Chopra-led film 'Code Name Tiranga' have been capped at Rs 100 on the opening day.

It features Chopra in the role of an agent alongside Harrdy Sandhu, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'. Reliance Entertainment made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

"A special opening day offer for viewers across India! Tickets for ?100/- on Friday, 14th October! Book Your Tickets Now: https://bookmy.show/Code-Name-Tiranga #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022," the tweet read.

Following the tremendous success of National Cinema Day last month, where tickets for every movie were available at Rs 75 at screens across the country, many Bollywood movies have lowered their ticket prices.

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' offered tickets at Rs 100 during the Navratri festival, while the makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' had announced that the ticket price will be Rs 150 on the opening day October 7 and Rs 80 on the occasion of the megastar's 80th birthday on Tuesday.

The makers of 'Vikram Vedha' have capped the ticket rates at Rs 100 plus taxes from October 12 to 14 October.

