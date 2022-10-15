Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu gets its mobile adventure game

The game was launched today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for mobile.

Indian gaming company nCore Games has partnered with the makers of Ram Setu to create a tie-in game titled Ram Setu: The Run.

By Express News Service

Developed by Mumbai-based studio Dot9 Games, the allows players to don the roles of Dr Aryan Kulshrestha, Sandra, or AP — characters played in the film by Akshay Kumar Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev respectively.

Aside from avoiding obstacles, players can take down enemies, drive jeeps, and escape drones in a series of challenges in the game. 

Ram Setu: The Run, is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play,” shared Deepak Ail, Co-Founder and CEO of Dot9 Games.

“To further underscore our commitment to that, our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets.

Gaming is for everyone and Ram Setu: The Run is our effort in making that a reality.” 

Ram Setu releases in theatres on October 25.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

