Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | 'Mili': Janhvi Kapoor races against time in this chilling thriller

Published: 16th October 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mili poster

Poster of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming Hindi film 'Mili'

By Express News Service

The first official trailer for Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Mili has been released online.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen starring Anna Ben. The remake is bankrolled by Janhvi Kapoor’s father and veteran Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. 

The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original film.

The survival thriller is based on true events and revolves around a young girl, a fast food chain employee with hopes of going abroad for education, who accidentally gets stuck inside an industrial freezer and must survive the bone-chilling cold before help arrives. 

Bollywood screenwriter Ritesh Shah, known for films like KahaaniPink, and Airlift, has penned the screenplay for the film.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the titular role, the cast of the film also includes Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Vikram Kochhar, and Anurag Arora in supporting roles.

Mili has music composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman while cinematography is handled by Sunil Karthikeyan. The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 4 November 2022.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Mili  Trailer remake
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp