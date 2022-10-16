WATCH | 'Mili': Janhvi Kapoor races against time in this chilling thriller

By Express News Service

The first official trailer for Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Mili has been released online.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen starring Anna Ben. The remake is bankrolled by Janhvi Kapoor’s father and veteran Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original film.

The survival thriller is based on true events and revolves around a young girl, a fast food chain employee with hopes of going abroad for education, who accidentally gets stuck inside an industrial freezer and must survive the bone-chilling cold before help arrives.

Bollywood screenwriter Ritesh Shah, known for films like Kahaani, Pink, and Airlift, has penned the screenplay for the film.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the titular role, the cast of the film also includes Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Vikram Kochhar, and Anurag Arora in supporting roles.

Mili has music composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman while cinematography is handled by Sunil Karthikeyan. The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 4 November 2022.

