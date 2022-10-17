Salman Khan’s 'Tiger 3' pushed to Diwali

By Express News Service

After announcing on Saturday morning that his upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 will release on Diwali and not Eid 2023, superstar Salman Khan has now sprung another surprise on his fans.

Salman’s next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was expected to release in end-December this year, will now arrive on April 21 in 2023 coinciding with Eid. The film will thus not release this year and avoid a Christmas time clash with Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus (releasing on December 23).

Sharing a new poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman tweeted, “Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, and Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus.”

Earlier in the day, Salman had tweeted about Tiger 3’s postponement, “Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

