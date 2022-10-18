Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tanaav' , Indian remake of Israeli series 'Fauda' to stream on Sony LIV from November 11

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017, 'Tanaav' revolves around a Special Unit and their bravery.

By PTI

MUMBAI:  "Tanaav", the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed Israeli series "Fauda", will premiere on Sony LIV on November 11.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions, the upcoming "fictional thriller" is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

"Tanaav" features an ensemble cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, MK Raina, Sheen Dass, and Aryaman Seth, among others.

Vij, known for films such as "Andhadhun" and most recently "Laal Singh Chaddha", said "Tanaav" has an engaging storyline that sits well with the evolving audience, who don't want single-toned narratives today.

"The show has multifaceted characters that fit into the story seamlessly.

I'm grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Applause and our director's Sudhir and Sachin sir.

"The whole journey of shooting for Tanaav made me believe in the power of teamwork and bonding which I am thankful for as an actor," the actor said in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017, "Tanaav" revolves around a Special Unit and their bravery.

"Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, the show is a sociopolitical action drama with family at its core," read the official synopsis of the show.

The series is created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and distributed by Yes Studios.

