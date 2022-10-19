Kangana Ranaut to play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini 

Home Entertainment Hindi

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi, better known as Noti Binodini, in a film.

Pradeep Sarkar, known for "Parineeta" and "Mardani", will direct the upcoming movie.

Prakash Kapadia ("Devdas", "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior") has penned the script.

This is Ranaut's fourth film in which she plays a real-life character, following "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", "Thalaivii" (J Jayalalithaa), and the upcoming feature "Emergency" (Indira Gandhi).

"I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity.

Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country," the actor said in a statement.

Born into a family of sex workers in Kolkata, Binodini emerged as the most famous actress of 19th century Bengal.

In a career spanning 12 years, she played over 80 roles including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Kaikeyi, and Motibibi, among others.

She is also regarded as one of the first South Asian actresses of the theatre to write her own autobiography.

