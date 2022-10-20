Home Entertainment Hindi

Aryan Khan deliberately targeted in drugs case: NCB report

The Centre’s action came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan and five others in the case.

Published: 20th October 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, might have been “deliberately targeted” by NCB officers in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

As per ANI, the vigilance department of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently submitted its report pointing to the irregularities and “suspicious behaviour” on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency.

Aryan was arrested in the case last year and was kept in jail for about 22 days. NCB’s vigilance team probing the case on Tuesday submitted its inquiry report in Delhi headquarters and stated that “many shortcomings were found in the investigation.”

“The investigation team of NCB has found the role of 7 to 8 NCB officers suspicious in this case. The vigilance team of NCB found in its probe that the case was not investigated properly as Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted and why it was done is not yet known,” the NCB report stated.

The Central Government in May had directed the competent authority to take appropriate action against the former NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation in the cruise drug bust.

The Centre’s action came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan and five others in the case.



