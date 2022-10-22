Home Entertainment Hindi

200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez appears at Delhi Court for bail hearing

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Published: 22nd October 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:43 PM

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo | Jacqueline Fernandez Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Saturday appeared at Patiala House court in Delhi along with her lawyer Prashant Patil for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

Last month Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the extortion case surrounding alleged conman Sukesh. The interim bail was granted following the court's order for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to the actor's bail application.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court who mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the charge sheet to all the accused in the present case. The actor has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

According to ED's earlier examined chargesheet, it stated that she and Nora Fatehi got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

The ED charge sheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

Her friendship with Sukesh reportedly started on WhatsApp in January 2021, and she had secretly met the conman on a number of occasions. Now it's to be seen whether her bail in the case will be finalised.

