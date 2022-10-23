Home Entertainment Hindi

Bengali film 'Mahananda', inspired by life of Mahasweta Devi, selected for IFFI

Another Bengali film 'Tonic' which tells the story of an elderly couple's adventures with their travel agent has been picked up for the mainstream section of IFFI.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bengali film 'Mahananda'

Bengali film 'Mahananda'.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali film 'Mahananda', inspired by the life and works of writer-activist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Mahasweta Devi, was selected for the Indian Panorama's feature film segment of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organisers said.

Another Bengali film 'Tonic' which tells the story of an elderly couple's adventures with their travel agent has been picked up for the mainstream section of IFFI.

Directed by Arindam Sil, 'Mahananda' is the only Bengali film among 25 movies in the feature segment.

Thanking the Jury members for selecting the film for the 53rd IFFI to be held next month in Goa, Sil said he is proud of his team.

"I am happy that the film can now be seen nationally. This is my biggest honour as director at the national level. Films like 'Mahananda' serve a certain social purpose in contemporary times," he told PTI.

The film chronicles a part of the life of Mahananda, a woman who gets engaged with various movements of the rural and tribal people.

This character was inspired by Mahasweta Devi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a Jnanpith award recipient.

Producer Firdausal Hasan said, "I share my happiness and congratulate each and every member of Team Mahananda. I express my gratitude to the eminent jury for selecting our film Mahananda for the Indian Panorama, 53rd IFFI."

READ HERE | Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali' declared best Indian film of all time by FIPRESCI

Bengali superstar Dev also congratulated Sil for the selection of Mahananda.

"It is an honour to announce that our film Tonic has been officially selected for the screening (mainstream) at the 53rd IFFI 2022 by Indian Panorama. Keep supporting us," tweeted Dev Entertainment Ventures, the production house of Dev, which co-produced the movie.

A Telugu film on the life of Bengali youth Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest freedom fighters to face the gallows, has also been selected for the Indian Panorama section, the festival organisers said.

The film, 'Khudiram Bose', was directed by Vijay Jagarlamudi and DVS Raju.

The selected films will be screened in IFFI between November 20 and 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengali Films Mahananda IFFI Mahasweta Devi International Film Festival of India
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp