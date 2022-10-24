Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonu Sood to make writing debut with 'Fateh'  

Actor Sonu Sood will make his writing debut in an upcoming film exploring digital scams. The film, titled Fateh, is an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta. It also stars Sonu in the lead role

Published: 24th October 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Sonu Sood will make his writing debut in an upcoming film exploring digital scams. The film, titled Fateh, is an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta. It also stars Sonu in the lead role.

“We have been working on it for one-and-half years,” Sonu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay, I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time.”

The actor has been consulting with ethical hackers to present an authentic story in Fateh, the report added. Fateh will go on the floors in December and will release by mid-next year. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Sood’s banner Shakti Sagar Productions.

Speaking about the film, Sonu had earlier shared in a statement, “It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood Fateh Abhinandan Gupta Zee Studios Shakti Sagar Productions
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp