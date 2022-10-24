Sonu Sood to make writing debut with 'Fateh'  

By Express News Service

Actor Sonu Sood will make his writing debut in an upcoming film exploring digital scams. The film, titled Fateh, is an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta. It also stars Sonu in the lead role.

“We have been working on it for one-and-half years,” Sonu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay, I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time.”

The actor has been consulting with ethical hackers to present an authentic story in Fateh, the report added. Fateh will go on the floors in December and will release by mid-next year. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Sood’s banner Shakti Sagar Productions.

Speaking about the film, Sonu had earlier shared in a statement, “It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”



Actor Sonu Sood will make his writing debut in an upcoming film exploring digital scams. The film, titled Fateh, is an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta. It also stars Sonu in the lead role. “We have been working on it for one-and-half years,” Sonu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay, I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time.” The actor has been consulting with ethical hackers to present an authentic story in Fateh, the report added. Fateh will go on the floors in December and will release by mid-next year. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Sood’s banner Shakti Sagar Productions. Speaking about the film, Sonu had earlier shared in a statement, “It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”