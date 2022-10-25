Vicky calls Katrina 'ghar ki Lakshmi', netizens call him perfect husband

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his first Diwali with wife Katrina Kaif and his family. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in the company of Katrina.



In the picture, the two can be seen with their back facing the camera as they pull off ethnic wear with panache. But what made everyone go 'awww' was Vicky's cute caption for Katrina.



Captioning the picture, the Uri' actor wrote, "Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi pooja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humaari taraf se shubh Diwali (Done with the customary Lakshmi Pooja with the Lakshmi of our house. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali)."





After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received a plethora of comments from the fans and his industry friends.



While both Nimrat Kaur and casting director Mukesh Chhabra put up heart emojis under the picture, fans flooded the post with their comments, with many of them calling Vicky "a perfect husband material" much like the English title of his 2018 release 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan.



On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.



The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of India's first Field Marshal and legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his first Diwali with wife Katrina Kaif and his family. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in the company of Katrina. In the picture, the two can be seen with their back facing the camera as they pull off ethnic wear with panache. But what made everyone go 'awww' was Vicky's cute caption for Katrina. Captioning the picture, the Uri' actor wrote, "Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi pooja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humaari taraf se shubh Diwali (Done with the customary Lakshmi Pooja with the Lakshmi of our house. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali)." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received a plethora of comments from the fans and his industry friends. While both Nimrat Kaur and casting director Mukesh Chhabra put up heart emojis under the picture, fans flooded the post with their comments, with many of them calling Vicky "a perfect husband material" much like the English title of his 2018 release 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of India's first Field Marshal and legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.