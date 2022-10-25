Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky calls Katrina 'ghar ki Lakshmi', netizens call him perfect husband

After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received a plethora of comments from the fans and his industry friends.

Published: 25th October 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline. (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline. (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his first Diwali with wife Katrina Kaif and his family. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in the company of Katrina.

In the picture, the two can be seen with their back facing the camera as they pull off ethnic wear with panache. But what made everyone go 'awww' was Vicky's cute caption for Katrina.

Captioning the picture, the Uri' actor wrote, "Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi pooja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humaari taraf se shubh Diwali (Done with the customary Lakshmi Pooja with the Lakshmi of our house. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali)."



After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received a plethora of comments from the fans and his industry friends.

While both Nimrat Kaur and casting director Mukesh Chhabra put up heart emojis under the picture, fans flooded the post with their comments, with many of them calling Vicky "a perfect husband material" much like the English title of his 2018 release 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.

The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of India's first Field Marshal and legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Diwali Bollywood
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp