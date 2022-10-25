Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay Deverakonda poses with Ranveer Singh in MMA style

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture featuring 'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh from the UFC Lightweight Championship.

On Monday, the 'Liger' actor took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a glimpse of a mixed martial arts event.

Vijay attended UFC 280, between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where he bumped into Ranveer. Both actors had epic times as Arjun Reddy's star caption indicated.

In the picture, Vijay was seen dressed in a black leather jacket and black trousers. On the other hand, Ranveer could be seen wearing a funky red shirt that he teamed up with striped trousers and a red bucket hat.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Good Company. Great Fights. Epic Nights."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Ranveer dropped a comment. He wrote, "My G!"

Reportedly, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor is about to begin shooting for his next film 'Jana Gana Mana' with director Puri Jaggannadh.

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film 'Liger' alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well.

The actor is prepping to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller film 'Jana Gana Mana' which is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2022.

The 'World Famous Lover' will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film 'Khusi' alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

