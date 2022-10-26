Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' earns Rs 15 crore on opening day 

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Ram Setu", starring Akshay Kumar, has raised over Rs 15 crore in its first-day India net box office collection.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure drama was released in theatres on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the makers on Wednesday, "Ram Setu" opened at Rs 15.25 crore.

The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also round out the cast of the movie, which hit the screens alongside the family comedy "Thank God".

"Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

The film is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

Zee Studios has distributed "Ram Setu" in theatres worldwide.

