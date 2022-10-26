Neeraj Pandey, Netflix India team up for crime series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix India on Wednesday announced its new crime series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter", created by Neeraj Pandey.

Inspired by the true story of how Bihar's most dangerous criminal was caught, the series marks Pandey's first project with Netflix India.

"Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" is produced by Shital Bhatia via Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The upcoming show will follow the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha, according to a press release issued by the streamer.

Netflix India also unveiled an exclusive sneak peek of the show on its official YouTube channel.

Pandey, known for directing box office hits such as "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Special 26", said he is elated about collaborating with Netflix for "Khakee - The Bihar Chapter".

"This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for sometime and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment," the series creator said in a statement.

Shot in extreme circumstances in Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple COVID-19 waves, the series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das and Vinay Pathak.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said the company is excited to join hands with Pandey, one of the country's best storytellers.

"A thrilling true story of the rise of a dreaded criminal and a determined cop, Neeraj will take the audiences in India and across the world on an intense and unparalleled journey through Bihar," added Shergill.

The streamer will announce the release date of "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" soon.

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix India on Wednesday announced its new crime series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter", created by Neeraj Pandey. Inspired by the true story of how Bihar's most dangerous criminal was caught, the series marks Pandey's first project with Netflix India. "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" is produced by Shital Bhatia via Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia. The upcoming show will follow the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha, according to a press release issued by the streamer. Netflix India also unveiled an exclusive sneak peek of the show on its official YouTube channel. Pandey, known for directing box office hits such as "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Special 26", said he is elated about collaborating with Netflix for "Khakee - The Bihar Chapter". "This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for sometime and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment," the series creator said in a statement. Shot in extreme circumstances in Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple COVID-19 waves, the series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das and Vinay Pathak. Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said the company is excited to join hands with Pandey, one of the country's best storytellers. "A thrilling true story of the rise of a dreaded criminal and a determined cop, Neeraj will take the audiences in India and across the world on an intense and unparalleled journey through Bihar," added Shergill. The streamer will announce the release date of "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" soon.