Home Entertainment Hindi

'Ram Setu' becomes second-highest opener for Hindi film in 2022

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu was released in theatres on October 25 amid celebrations for Diwali.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Setu poster

Poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, 'Ram Setu'

By Express News Service

'Ram Setu' collected Rs. 15.25 crore on Day 1, becoming the second-highest opener for a Hindi film in 2022. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had collected around Rs. 36 crores in India in all languages on Day 1 when it was released in September. 

Akshay's recent releases have struggled to perform at the box office. Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan all fared poorly against their purported budgets, while his OTT release, Cuttputlli, received mixed reviews. The actor's last bona fide hit was Sooryavanshi in 2021, with an India box-office gross of over 220 crores. 

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu follows an archaeologist, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), sent to ascertain the origins of the Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge, a 48-km chain of shoals between India and Sri Lanka that many believe is the titular bridge built by Lord Ram's simian army in the Ramayana. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and M Nassar in key roles. 

Akshay's upcoming films are Selfiee, OMG - Oh My God 2, a Soorarai Pottru remake and Capsule Gill.

(This story originally appeared in Cinemaexpress)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Setu Akshay Kumar Ram Setu box office
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp