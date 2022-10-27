Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Kamal Mishra booked for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

Published: 27th October 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

ilmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle here, police said on Wednesday.

Mishra's wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West), a police official said.

According to the Amboli police station official, the filmmaker's wife has lodged a complaint against her husband.

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Kishor Mishra filmmaker FIR Dehati Disco
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp