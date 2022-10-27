Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Abhishek Bachchan unveils 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' official trailer

The upcoming season is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' starring Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo | Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Thursday, unveiled the official trailer of his web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Season 2.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the trailer which he captioned, "The game of shadows has just begun... #BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now."

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the web series casts Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh, Siyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles.

Revealing a little bit about the new season, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess.

The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I'm glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase."

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, "Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life.

Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left off, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers' reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season".

Actor Nithya Menon said, "This Amazon Original holds a special place in my life. Getting into the skin of Abha is always delightful, and I'm super excited for Season 2 as my character arc is completely different from the previous season.

I'm eagerly waiting for the viewers' reaction to Abha's character and her actions this time. Season 2 has truly taken the anticipation bar a notch higher and we all hope that viewers appreciate the unexpected turn of events".

Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

