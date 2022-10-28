Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in January 2024

According to the makers, 'Fighter' is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Published: 28th October 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone (Left) and Hrithik Roshan (Right)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led "Fighter", billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producing the project.

The producers shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

"Excited to announce that India's first aerial action film #Fighter will release in theatres on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day," Viacom18 Studios posted.

Actor Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The film marks third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after 2014's 'Bang Bang' and blockbuster 'War' (2019).

"Fighter" was earlier supposed to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages.

