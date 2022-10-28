Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to bring public to theatres with 'Bhediya': Varun Dhawan 

Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' and 'Roohi', featuring Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Friday said since the beginning of his career, his aim has always been to entertain audiences.

Dhawan, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar's 2012 movie 'Student of the Year', said he doesn't want to force-feed information to the viewers with his work.

"Since the time I became an actor, my aim has always been to entertain the audience.

I don't want to impart knowledge but make the audience enjoy a film (gyaan nahi batna par public ko enjoy karana hai)," the 35-year-old actor told reporters.

Dhawan was speaking at the launch event of the song 'Thumkeshwari' from his upcoming film 'Bhediya'.

It is directed by 'Stree' helmer Amar Kaushik from a script by Niren Bhatt, best known for penning web-series 'Asur'.

"'Stree' was a paisa vasool film and so is 'Bhediya' with top-class VFX. Amar (director) has worked very hard. Hopefully, we will not let you down and you will feel proud. We want to bring the public to theatres," Dhawan said.

The actor said the team is grateful to Shraddha Kapoor for agreeing to do a special appearance in the foot-tapping song.

"Shraddha's demeanour was different and she went completely into her character (from 'Stree').

We all are grateful to Shraddha for doing this song. It is our wish to create a universe (of horror comedy) but it is possible when the audience loves it and they find it exciting," Dhawan said.

Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee round out the cast of 'Bhediya'.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie will hit cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

