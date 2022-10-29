Rakul Preet Singh on the top of her game

Suchitra Behara By

Express News Service

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in the movies with a Kannada feature film titled 'Gilli' in 2009. Then she went back to complete her graduation and in 2011 returned to the big screen with 'Keratam', a Telugu romantic flick.

Be it a damsel in distress or a strong businesswoman, Rakul is known for delivering power-packed performances. The actor is actively working in Bollywood and has featured in critically-acclaimed projects like Attack, Runway 34, and Cuttputlli. She was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial, 'Doctor G' and Indra Kumar’s 'Thank God'. We catch up with her and find out more. Excerpts:

What was the experience like working on Doctor G?

Well, Doctor G is an extremely entertaining film about a medical campus drama. While it has a lot of fun elements, it gives away an important message, without getting preachy. The brilliance of the script is that all its characters bring in a certain gravitas to the story. I played t h e role of Dr Fathima and yes, it is different from everything that I did previously. It was an amazing experience working with Ayushmann and Shefali [Shah] ma’am. They are powerhouse actors in their own space. I had an absolute blast working with Ayushmann. We also connected on a personal level as we both are from Chandigarh. And, Shefali ma’am is extremely sincere with her scenes and it was a delight to share the screen with her.

What are your thoughts on Thank God…

It is a light-hearted social comedy. It is something that will make you introspect.

Have you always dreamt of being an actor?

I think I was in high school when I decided to give it a shot. I wanted to become a model, then participate in the Miss India beauty pageant and then try acting.

That was the only route I knew back then. So, you can say I always hoped to be an actor. It has indeed been a long journey anda rath er fruitful one I must say. There has been growing, evolving,

and learning and I love it to bits. The industry and audience have given me so much love over all these years, but I still feel like I have just begun and there’s so much more to do.

Coming from a non-cinema background, you’ve created a solid image for yourself. Did you face any trouble?

Well, I feel that every time you try to do something unconventional it will be challenging. But, that’s the challenge I was ready to take on. I never saw it as a problem and thought of it as a trek I had to do and the trek has been pleasant. Yes, I did have to stand in queues and give multiple auditions. But, when I got selected and received appreciation— it all felt worth it.

You were actively working in Telugu cinema, delivering back-to-back successes. And, then made a move to Hindi cinema. Were you anxious?

Whatever I am today as an actor is because of the Telugu films I did. I was just entering new territory and I had to divide my time between Hindi and South Indian projects. While the switch has been difficult for me and I was certainly anxious when I signed De De Pyaar De, I was ready to take that jump. Hey, what is an interesting life without a few risks, eh?

You are all about fitness…

(Laughs) I don’t know any other way, honestly. This goes back to my childhood as my father was from the Army and had a very fit lifestyle. At home, we were never allowed to eat junk food and were always encouraged to learn a sport—I also played golf at the national level. So it has been a part of my lifestyle even as a child and when I started acting it translated to gymming and I enjoy my time working out.

How would you define your personal sense of style?

I would call it comfortable. I feel if you are comfortable with what you wear, you will look stylish no matter what!

What do you do when you are not shooting?

If I am absolutely free, I love playing a round of golf. Otherwise, I catch up on a lot of films, and web series and hang out with my friends. I love exploring food from different regions so we visit

various restaurants all the time.

