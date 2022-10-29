Home Entertainment Hindi

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Tribal children's music band to perform in presence of PM Narendra Modi in Kevadia

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi with a musical band of tribal children from the Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, Gujarat (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, a musical band of tribal children from the Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, Gujarat, is all set to perform in the presence of PM Narendra Modi during his visit on October 31, 2022.

PM Modi will visit Kevadia, Gujarat, on October 31 to pay homage to the Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. Post that he will be participating in the Ekta Diwas Parade and will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Previously, in September 2022, during Modi's earlier visit to Ambaji, Gujarat, the same musical band welcomed him at a public event when he laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs7200 crores.

To encourage the young children, before the public event, PM Modi interacted with the young band members, clicked photographs with them, and appreciated their performance after the event. Also, post the event on September 2022, Modi ensured that the band members were invited to the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2022, to participate and perform on a historic day.

This musical band from Ambaji is made up of tribal children, who once faced difficulties in getting their basic needs fulfilled and used to beg in front of the Ambaji temple. An NGO named Shree Shakti Seva Kendra worked on their skills and basic education over the years and the children are now grabbing the limelight by performing in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

