Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan wants to spy on Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina had a big smile on her face after hearing Salman's answer. Katrina and Salman will also be seen dancing to the 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' song in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bigg Boss 16' (Photo | Bigg Boss @ Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in his fun element in an upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' and to make this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' more entertaining, Katrina Kaif arrived on the sets with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Colors TV released several promos of the latest episode in which Katrina is seen having a gala time with the host Salman.

In one of the promos, Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal if he turns into a ghost one day.

Katrina asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. To this, Salman replied, "Ek banda hai uska naam Vicku Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal)."

WATCH | Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' trailer out

Katrina blushed hard on hearing her husband's name. When asked why, Salman said, "Loving hai, caring hai ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu toh aap blushing hain (He's loving caring and daring. And when I talk about him, you blush)."

Katrina had a big smile on her face after hearing Salman's answer. Katrina and Salman will also be seen dancing to the 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' song in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman and Katrina have a special Diwali gift for their fans next year as their 'Tiger 3' will be out in 2023 in November. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 Katrina Kaif Colors TV
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp