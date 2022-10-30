Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor to appear in song sequence of Bosco Leslie Martis' film 'Rocket Gang' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is set to feature in a song sequence of choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut 'Rocket Gang'.

Produced by Zee Studios, the dance fantasy comedy stars 'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta of 'Maska' fame.

Martis has frequently collaborated with Kapoor, having choreographed songs of his films such as "Tamasha" and "Rockstar" with his work partner Caesar Gonsalves.

The teaser of the song will be unveiled next week, the makers said in a statement.

"I am so thrilled to have Ranbir as the special guest. He is a great actor and a great dancer. I have choreographed the entire song and I am really happy. I am excited to release the song's teaser on Monday and see the response of the fans over it," Martis said.

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, also thanked the "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" star for agreeing to make an appearance in the song.

"The children are going to love him. 'Rocket Gang' is a very special film. Zee Studios is happy and grateful that he agreed to come on board for this special cameo," added Patel.

"Rocket Gang" also features Mokshda, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Jason Tham and five young children Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film will be released in theatres countrywide on November 11.

