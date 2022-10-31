Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee’s 'Apurva' begins shoot

By Express News Service

Actor Tara Sutaria, who was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, the second installment of the popular Ek Villain franchise, is set to headline the upcoming thriller film, Apurva.

Backed by Star Studios, the makers took to social media to share the news about the film going on floors.

“Lights... Camera... Action Day 1 #Apurva,” Star Studios captioned the post along with a photo of a clapperboard and a gun.

The logline of Apurva reads that the film will present the story of a woman who survives a dangerous night, using her wits, and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

Apart from Tara Sutaria, Apurva, which is being shot in Rajasthan also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva was announced in July and is co-produced by Murad Khetani’s Cine-1 Studios.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

