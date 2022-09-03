Actor Nora Fatehi questioned in Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the Economic Offences Wing for six to seven hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said, adding the actor cooperated during the questioning.

Police said there are some questions which need to be answered.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the links and people involved in the conspiracy, they said.

According to the police, the actor claimed she did not have any idea that the Chennai event, where she was called, had links with this crime.

A senior police officer said whether she will be called for questioning again will be decided as the investigation progresses.

Police said that they have summoned some other persons, including Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in connection with the case.

Chandrashekar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.

According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the Economic Offences Wing for six to seven hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said, adding the actor cooperated during the questioning. Police said there are some questions which need to be answered. The investigation is underway to ascertain the links and people involved in the conspiracy, they said. According to the police, the actor claimed she did not have any idea that the Chennai event, where she was called, had links with this crime. A senior police officer said whether she will be called for questioning again will be decided as the investigation progresses. Police said that they have summoned some other persons, including Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in connection with the case. Chandrashekar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.