Actor Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Aashiqui 3' directed by Anurag Basu

The musical is jointly produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

Published: 05th September 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third instalment of the 'Aashiqui' franchise directed by Anurag Basu.

Kartik said: "The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Sir's work and collaborating with him on this one has definitely shaped me in many ways."

'Aashiqui' in 1990 starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. It told the story of an aspiring singer who meets a beautiful woman unexpectedly in a police station.

Its sequel 'Aashiqui 2', which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, was tagged a blockbuster when it was released in 2013.

The musical is jointly produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. It will have music by Pritam. The team kick-started the collaboration on a positive and spiritual note by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha during the festivity.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt said: "Evening of 16th August 1990, a day before Aashiqui's release, Gulshanji and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created. Today with Bhushan, Pritam, Anurag and the hearthrob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that 'Aashiqui 3' will celebrate love like never before."

Bhushan Kumar added: "The movies whose storyline and music etched our hearts, its time to relive it again! We are ecstatic to announce 'Aashiqui' 3 in collaboration with Mukesh Ji, directed by my all time favourite Dada Anurag Basu. The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence! We couldn't have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T!"

Director Anurag Basu is glad to be directing 'Aashiqui 3'.

"'Aashiqui' and 'Aashiqui 2' were emotions for the fans that has remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hardwork, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one."

Music Composer Pritam said that the 'Aashiqui' franchise is known for its absolutely great music.

"I am really glad to be part of this amazing franchise and will try to take it to it's next level."

