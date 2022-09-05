Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan unveils 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' movie teaser

Salman officially announced "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry.

Published: 05th September 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan".

The film, which was earlier reportedly titled "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as "Housefull 4" and "Bachchhan Paandey".

Salman posted a short video on Twitter, showing him driving a bike through the Ladakh Valley.

Sporting long hair and beard along with his trademark sunglasses and bracelet, the superstar looked rugged as he stared into the camera with a smirk.

The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. It is produced by the 56-year-old actor's banner Salman Khan Films.

Salman's last big screen release was "Antim: The Final Truth", in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include "Tiger 3", co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".

