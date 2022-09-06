'Goodbye' trailer: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna prep viewers for emotional farewell

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The much awaited trailer of the upcoming Hindi dramedy, 'Goodbye' is out. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, Mandanna dropped the trailer of the film, which she captioned, "A part of our #Goodbye baby is now yours... This one is special for so many reasons but for now, I hope you and your family like this.."

The two min-long trailer begins with a quarrel over salary between a father (Amitabh Bachchan) and daughter (Rashmika Mandanna). The trailer also shows the demise of the mother portrayed by Neena Gupta.

It also depicts the tussle between the father-daughter duo over how the cremation rituals have to be performed. While Amitabh Bachchan’s character believes in going the traditional way, Rashmika Mandanna questions the logic behind these ancient customs, and wants to do it the way her mother would have liked.

By the looks of the trailer, we can expect this film to be filled with plenty of drama, laughter, love and other emotions. It also shows how the family is dealing with such a tragic situation in a light-hearted manner.

Directed by Vikas Bahl who is known for 'Queen' and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, 'Goodbye' is set to release in theatres on 7th October.

Other cast members include Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

The music is by Amit Trivedi while the cinematography is done by Sudhakkar Reddy Yakkanti.

The film was reportedly shot in Mumbai's Bandra and in Rishikesh.

'GoodBye' was supposed to be the second Hindi film for Mandanna as she had first signed up for 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra however its release has gotten delayed.

She will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bachchan is all geared up for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi film ‘Brahmastra’ which will hit the theatres this Friday. He will also be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

