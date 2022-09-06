Home Entertainment Hindi

'Goodbye' trailer: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna prep viewers for emotional farewell

In this light-hearted quirky family entertainer, a traditional dad fights his modern daughter over his wife's cremation.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

'Goodbye' trailer

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'. (Trailer screengrab)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The much awaited trailer of the upcoming Hindi dramedy, 'Goodbye' is out. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, Mandanna dropped the trailer of the film, which she captioned, "A part of our #Goodbye baby is now yours... This one is special for so many reasons but for now, I hope you and your family like this.."

The two min-long trailer begins with a quarrel over salary between a father (Amitabh Bachchan) and daughter (Rashmika Mandanna). The trailer also shows the demise of the mother portrayed by Neena Gupta.

It also depicts the tussle between the father-daughter duo over how the cremation rituals have to be performed. While Amitabh Bachchan’s character believes in going the traditional way, Rashmika Mandanna questions the logic behind these ancient customs, and wants to do it the way her mother would have liked.

By the looks of the trailer, we can expect this film to be filled with plenty of drama, laughter, love and other emotions. It also shows how the family is dealing with such a tragic situation in a light-hearted manner.

ALSO READ | Going out there to test waters: Rashmika Mandanna on Hindi film debut with 'Goodbye' 

Directed by Vikas Bahl who is known for 'Queen' and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, 'Goodbye' is set to release in theatres on 7th October.

Other cast members include Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

The music is by Amit Trivedi while the cinematography is done by Sudhakkar Reddy Yakkanti.

The film was reportedly shot in Mumbai's Bandra and in Rishikesh.

'GoodBye' was supposed to be the second Hindi film for Mandanna as she had first signed up for 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra however its release has gotten delayed.

She will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bachchan is all geared up for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi film ‘Brahmastra’ which will hit the theatres this Friday. He will also be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. 

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmika Mandanna Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye film Goodbye trailer Vikas Bahl
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp