Dahan explores some of society’s darkest fears: Tisca Chopra

The upcoming supernatural thriller series is a dark tale of myths and superstition. It features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as The Land of The Dead.

Published: 07th September 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya will release on September 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ahead of the release, the series’ lead actor Tisca Chopra said, “I most certainly have experienced certain energies, also some weird incidents that have no explanation. One on the Western Express Highway was super scary. Late one night, a terrible accident happened right in front of our eyes, we saw a woman die and when we came back to look for the body, there was nothing!”

The nine-episode series is written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair. The series also features actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, amongst others.

When faced with age-old superstitions and myths, one IAS officer (Tisca Chopra) sets out on a quest to find the truth in the face of doom. According to the streaming platform, “The show touches upon society’s beliefs, challenges, and its characters face their deepest and darkest fears.

It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.”

