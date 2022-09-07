SonyLIV announces premiere date for 'College Romance 3' 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Directed by Parijat Joshi, the show takes viewers on a journey of fun-filled moments of friendship, drama, relationships, and more.

MUMBAI: The third season of the teenage drama series "College Romance" will arrive on SonyLIV on September 16, the streaming service said on Wednesday.

"College Romance 3" stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat and Eklavey Kashyap in pivotal roles.

It is created by The Viral Fever and written by Ashutosh Chaturvedi and Pankaj Mavchi. 

